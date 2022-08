EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville.

The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash.

Circumstances surrounding the incident have not been revealed at this time.

That section of Route 11 was closed while crews worked the scene and was reopened around 4 a.m.