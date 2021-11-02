One dead after crash in Bald Eagle Township

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Bald Eagle Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

According to officials, the crash occurred Sunday around 10:30 p.m., when Scott Conrad, 34, of Mill Hall, was traveling northbound on an unregistered dirt bike in the right lane of Hogan Boulevard (SR-150).

Police say the crash occurred as Steven Williams, 50, of Flemington, traveling southbound on Hogan Boulevard, tried to make a left turn onto Draketown Road. Williams failed to see Conrad on the dirtbike, with no lighting equipment, according to police.

Officers stated Conrad struck the front passenger’s side of Williams’ vehicle when he rolled under the car and sustained fatal injuries.

Williams refused transport to the hospital as he was not injured in the crash.