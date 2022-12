DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man has died after a fire broke out in Northumberland County Friday morning.

Officials said the fire occurred just before noon on Turbot Avenue, Delaware Township.

According to the Northumberland County Coroner, 68-year-old Joseph Terpolilli has been identified as the deceased.

The coroner announced Terpolili died due to carbon monoxide toxicity in the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:30 p.m.