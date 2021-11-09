One dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Shohola Township

Police seeking information on identity of the driver

SHOHOLA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after police say a car crashed into a tree and caught fire in Shohola Township Monday night. Now police are trying to identify the driver.

Police say the person failed to negotiate a turn in the 900 block of Twin Lakes Road just before 11:00 p.m. Monday.

The victim was driving north on Twin Lakes Road when they struck a tree on the east side of the road, according to the crash report.

The car then caught fire and became engulfed in flames. Shohola Township Fire Department and Milford Township Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pike County Coroner’s Office and PSP Blooming Grove are working to identify the victim who was driving the blue Subaru SUV. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper O’Connor at (570) 266-5718.