One dead after car crash in Loyalsock Township

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police, one man is dead after a crash in Loyalsock Township Thursday.

The crash happened at 4:41 Thursday evening. Police say Ronald Wagner was traveling east on East Third Street when he hit another vehicle from behind.

Wagner was taken to UPMC-Williamsport and was pronounced dead at 5:00 that same night. The Lycoming County Coroner’s Office released a statement on Friday and said the cause of death was cardiac arrest at the time of impact.