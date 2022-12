BENTON, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Benton woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near her home in Columbia County.

According to the Columbia County coroner, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was struck by an SUV in the 3900 block of Route 487 in Benton.

Rankin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report states that Rankin is believed to have been checking her mail when the crash occurred.