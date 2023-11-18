HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One is dead after being struck by a car in Luzerne County.

According to the Hanover Township Police Department, Friday night at around 11:20 p.m. officers were called to Front Street for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of both the operator of the car and the victim is being withheld until the family of the victim is notified and the completion of the investigation, police say.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as more news becomes available to us.