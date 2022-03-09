One dead after being hit by plow truck in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A person is dead after being hit by a plow truck Wednesday night in Centre County, according to State College Police Department.

Police said that at about 8:30 p.m. a plow truck struck and killed a pedestrian on Boal Avenue near the intersection of Old Boalsburg Road in Harris Township. No other injuries were reported.

According to 511PA, the intersection of South Atherton Street, Warner Boulevard and Boalsburg Pike has been reopened after being closed due to a crash.

