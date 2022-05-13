BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police reported that one man is dead after an aircraft went down in Wayne County Friday.

State police were called to the area of Barracuda Boulevard in Berlin Township after a homeowner reported that an aircraft crashed in a field on their property.





According to state police, the operator of the parachute ultralight aircraft was identified as 52-year-old Jeffrey Chorba, of Beach Lake. Chorba was pronounced on scene.

The crash is still under investigation by state police.