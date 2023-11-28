KIDDER TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report one person was killed in a crash Tuesday in Carbon County.

In a release, troopers say at 2:36 p.m., a 60-year-old man from Elizabeth, New Jersey, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township.

State police say it was snowing and the roads were icy at the time of the crash.

While driving, the car exited the right shoulder striking the guide rail, traveled down a steep embankment hitting multiple trees, and was overturned onto its side.

Troopers say the man was pronounced dead on scene.