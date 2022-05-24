LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair from Wyoming County are facing multiple felony charges after officials say they were caught on a home security camera breaking into a house.

State troopers were called to a home in the 2800 block of State Route 374 in Lenox Township on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. after a homeowner had remotely viewed his security cameras and saw two breaking into his home.

Troopers arrived on scene and found Lyndsey Traver, 31 of Falls Township and David Vangorder, 43 of Nicholson inside the home. Authorities say they made several commands for the pair to surrender at which time they took off into the woods.

Traver was taken into custody after troopers say she was found hiding in the woods. Troopers say she also had crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, and related paraphernalia on her at the time she was found.

Traver was charged with burglary, trespassing, and multiple counts of drug-related charges. She is being held at the Susquehanna County Jail in lieu of $10,000.

However officials say they engaged in an “extensive, rigorous, and physically demanding” foot pursuit but were unable to find Vangorder.

Troopers are asking that if anyone has information on Vangorder’s location they call PSP Gibson at (570) 465-3154. Charges will filed once he is located.