MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A woman has been charged and another is wanted in connection to a string of thefts from several Ulta Beauty stores.

On July 3 around 2:15 p.m., state police say they responded to the 400 block of Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, for the report of a retail theft.

Investigators said two women stole approximately $1,792 worth of women’s fragrances by hiding them in their bags and leaving the store.

Troopers identified one of the women as 31-year-old Tynesha Ramsey from Trotwood, Ohio. She has been charged in relation to this incident.

Law enforcement officials said both women are wanted in connection with other thefts from other Ulta Beauty stores as well as similar stores.