One charged after pig is found abandoned, malnourished in Wayne County

DAMASCUS TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is facing charges after state police say they abandoned a pot belly pig.

According to state police, they received a tip in March 2021 in reference to an abandoned animal. A pot belly pig was located on Plank Road in Damascus Township and was said to be malnourished, police say.

52-year-old Calin Joan Riffle of Petersburg, Virginia is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges.

The animal was taken to Billy’s New Hope Barn Inc. in Honesdale where it was treated for severely overgrown hooves and tusks, infection and malnutrition.

The animal refuge says they named him Patrick, since he was rescued the day before St. Patrick’s Day. They say Patrick is doing well, however he has an issue with his balance occasionally which could have stemmed from an inner ear issue.