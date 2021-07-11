One car drove into a church in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Fire crews respond to a car that drove into a church Sunday morning.





According to Stroudsburg Fire Department, crews are clearing an accident with a vehicle into a building on the 900 block of Ann Street.

Officials say when fire crews encountered the small sedan inside the church, the crash hindered both occupants in the car from exiting the vehicle.

Crews assisted the two people out of the car, both were not injured. However, the building suffered some structural damage.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department was assisted by Stroud Township Fire, St. Luke’s EMS and the Stroud Area Regional Police.