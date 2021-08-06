One arrested in Scranton shooting, police searching for two more

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Scranton on Monday.

According to a release from police, 17-year-old Alamin Woods was taken into custody for attempted homicide and other related charges stemming from an incident that occurred Monday, August 2. He is being charged as an adult.

The affidavit states that around 10:30 p.m. on August 2, Woods shot at Jesus Maldonado eight times, striking him six times.

A statement from Maldonado said that two other suspects, 17-year-old Tyzae Wade and 18-year-old Jonathan Diaz, were in a vehicle used to prevent the victim from fleeing the alleged ambush.

Diaz and Wade are wanted by police for their involvement in the incident. They have charges pending against them including conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and other charges.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or contact the Scranton Police Department at 570-348-4134.