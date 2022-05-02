HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Luzerne County on Monday night.

Hanover Township police were called to the Marion Terrace Apartments on Mark Drive for a reported stabbing. According to police, they arrested 39-year-old Chrystina Walker at the scene.

Officials say she stabbed a man in the back as he was involved in an argument with another woman. The victim, not named by police, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Walker will face aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and harassment charges among others.