On the Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail

NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many farms and ice cream shops scattered across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture wants to bring the two together with the 2nd Annual Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail.

“Just a chance to get out and see the diversity and beauty of Pennsylvania countryside, its people, its communities, and unique places to visit,” Shannon Powers, Press Secretary, Department of Agriculture said.

Here at Manning Farm Dairy they like to give guests a memorable visit. You can see the process of how the milk comes from the cow and gets turned into the ice cream, a true cow to cone experience.

“We have people coming out here that haven’t tried our ice cream before and are adding us to our tour of visiting various creameries around the state. We think it’s great,” Brian Manning, the Manager at Manning Farm said. “Because of our long history of the way we market our product, we made it so that everything is out there for the customer to see.”

It’s a great way for people to see where their food is actually coming from.

“It makes what you’re consuming more meaningful,” Powers said. “You know the ingredients are fresher. The trip from the field to where you eat them ensures that nutrients are still there. They’re 100% still intact.”

While having family fun along the way.

“We have had people coming for their second, third, and fourth visit of the same day from different ice cream stores,” Jean Manning, Co-owner of Manning Farm Dairy said. “They just decided they weren’t going to eat anything besides ice cream all day.”

You can find a passport for all the stops on the ice cream trail at Manning’s.