On-ramp for I-81 and PA Turnpike to close Friday night in Pittston Township

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An on-ramp that provides access to Interstate 81 Southbound and the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be temporarily closed starting Friday night.

According to a release from PennDOT, the ramp in Pittston Township will be undergoing routine paving which will last from Friday night at 6:00 p.m. until Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m.

The detours are as follows:

I-81 Detour: Take PA-315 South for 5.8 miles and turn left to merge onto PA-309 South toward on I-81/PA-115. In 0.6 miles continue onto PA-115 South and in 0.3 miles merge onto I-81.

I-476 (Turnpike) Detour: Take PA-315 South for 5.8 miles and turn left to merge onto PA-309 South toward on I-81/PA-115. In 0.6 miles continue onto PA-115 South and 0.3 miles keep right to stay on PA 115 South and stay on PA 115 South for 4.1 miles to merge on I-476

For the latest in road conditions, motorists can visit 511pa.com.

