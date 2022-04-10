SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The O’Malley family of Lackawanna County hosted their annual free drive-through Easter Party.

It was once again held at McDade Park in Scranton. The 22 annual event is in honor of Jay Schectman who was a volunteer.

The Easter Bunny was there as volunteers handed out bags of chocolate, jellybeans, pizza, and free meals to area big chain restaurants.

“It’s tough getting it all ready. But the day of it, seeing the smiling faces, it’s really, it’s really worth it. All my volunteers; I couldn’t do it without my friends,” said Patrick O’Malley, Organizer.

The O’Malley family says they gave out more than 500 gift bags to children.