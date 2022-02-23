Olyphant’s new mayor is appointed to the late mayor’s son

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Mid-Valley community has a new mayor and it’s staying in the family. On Tuesday night, Olyphant Borough Council appointed Jonathan Sedlak, the son of the late mayor, to complete his father’s third term.

“This is nothing, I and my father ever kind of talked about. With everything that happened, having gone through it. It probably would have been something he wanted to kind of finish the work he got started,” stated Sedlak, son of late Mayor John Sedlak Jr.

Jonathan’s late father, John Sedlak Jr. passed away in January. Tuesday night Olyphant council appointed him to finish his dad’s third term. He tells Eyewitness News his father loved his community which he hopes to continue.

“Be active in the community and a lot of the good things they have going on like the third Thursdays that support small businesses in town, and all the other kinds of community events that go on. So hopefully just led support there as I can,” explained Sedlak.

We asked him if it’s a good idea to work with neighboring communities with everything from possible police regionalization-a hot topic in the Lackawanna Valley, to purchase needed items in bulk.

“Obviously a popular topic right now, with a lot of the studies going on. So, I think it is the right time to go ahead and look into it. To kinda read what is in the studies, and be able to take it from there. To see what works best for everybody,” stated Sedlak.

Longtime resident Gerald Luchansky believes the new mayor was the right choice.

“I was thrilled that he got it because I knew the Sedlak family for a long time. I know Jonathan he was a couple of years ahead of my son, playing local sports. He deserves it, it should stay in the family. I’m glad that council went that way,” said Luchansky.

“Not something I ever thought would happen, but with everything that happened with my father, I just felt it was the right thing to do,” explained Sedlak.

Sedlak will officially be sworn-in Thursday evening at the Olyphant Borough Hall.