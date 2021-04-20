Olyphant police seeking information on wanted man

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Olyphant Borough Police Department is seeking information on a wanted man.

Police say Julio Gonzales, 31, is wanted for simple assault, terroristic threats and stalking, according to the department’s Facebook. They say he no longer has long hair or facial hair as depicted in the photo below.

If you may know of his whereabouts or have seen him, police say not to approach and to call police at 911. Any information about this person, you may call Sgt. Kline at Olyphant Police at 570-342-9111.