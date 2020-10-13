Olyphant Police looking for man considered dangerous

Courtesy: Olyphant Police Department

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Olyphant Police Department is looking for a man who they say is considered dangerous, according to a post from the department’s Facebook page.

Police say Steve Johnson is wanted for strangulation and other felony domestic charges. The department says he is considered dangerous and caution that he may have a firearm.

If you have information on Johnson’s location you are asked to call (570) 342-9111 or 911. Police say not to approach Johnson if he is seen.