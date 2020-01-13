Olyphant Man Creates Statue To Honor Troops

OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) An Olyphant man has created a unique sculpture depicting the modern soldier in honor of those who fought… And died… In Desert Storm. Eyewitness News reporter Anja Whitehead met with him today as he shared his art.

“Strong veterans community. No doubt about it. So many past, present have served the armed forces from Olyphant.” Said Mark Zinskie of Olyphant.

Olyphant has always been a town that loves to represent its local heroes.



Recently Mark Zinskie, contractor by trade and sculptor on the side,

was commissioned to create a sculpture for the modern soldiers after doing a preliminary piece.

“There was so much interest. What is that? Who does it represent? What is this all about? So Olyphant, it really peaked their artistic curiosity and the borough got right in behind it.”

The sculpture itself is unique in many different ways.

“Doing the casting in three seven stainless steel. Very few artists are doing it. Mostly bronze sculpts if it turns to an alt metal it is usually because they’re going to paint it. I think what’s really rare is we’re honoring a modern day soldier and we’re using modern day materials.”

And it’s one of a kind.

“I don’t think, to my knowledge. That there is a one-to-one scale sculpture honoring a Dessert Storm soldier in America. So for me as an artist, that’s unique.”

Zinskie is happy, as a local artist, to keep his work close to home.

Now organizers say money is still needed for the work at the site where the sculpture will be placed in Olyphant.