DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some local student-athletes are honing their wrestling skills thanks to a former USA Olympian.

Misericordia University head women’s wrestling coach Ken Chertow demonstrated some techniques Saturday for our 28/22 news camera.

He showed those moves with the help of Lake-Lehman High School wrestling standout Lexia Schechterly.

Chertow also spoke with Misericordia wrestling recruits prior to a youth wrestling clinic.

Chertow says he is eager to share his expertise in the growing field of competitive girls wrestling.

“As an Olympian, I know freestyle wrestling which is the Olympic style wrestling that the girls do in college so I’m an expert in the field and I’m excited just to focus on the freestyle program here at Misericordia,” explained Chertow.

“It allows everybody to gauge new prospects moving up but also it allows,” says Schechterly.

“Female wrestlers to get together and practice together. not everybody gets that chance so it’s a good time,” continued Schechterly.

Misericordia’s women’s wrestling program will begin competing during the 2024-2025 school year.