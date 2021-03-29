Crews work to repair Olive Street water main break

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A contractor crew working for Pennsylvania American Water Company is working to repair a water main pipe on a utility bridge parallel to the Olive Street Bridge over the Lackawanna River in Scranton.

Repairs are in the early stages. There are four water main pipes and one gas main that cross the river here near the city’s high school and stadium. No leaking water is visible to our Eyewitness News crew on the scene.

The pipes are shut off as they cut the broken pipe. The pipes together supply water to various parts of the city.

A spokesperson for PA American Water released the following statement to Eyewitness News: “Contractors are currently making repairs to the broken 16-inch water main along Olive Street in Scranton. The location of the break is making the repair difficult. We anticipate completing repairs later this evening. At this time, no customers are without water. Customers might have experience lower pressure or discolored water prior to the break being isolated.”