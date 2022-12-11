JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — While many stayed home and stayed warm during our first widespread accumulating snow of the season, some had other plans.

They willingly spent the day outdoors and enjoyed the wintry weather.

The wintry mix in the forecast did not scare folks away from an “Olde Time Christmas Celebration” in Jim Thorpe.

“It is absolutely glorious. Look at this! This is perfect,” said Ineavelle Ruiz, from Reading.

Many came specifically to see the snow that blanketed the borough.

“We have family that are visiting us in reading from Puerto Rico and today is the perfect day. They wanted to see it snow and Santa brought the snow,” Ruiz added.

Traveling to spend a fun and festive day with friends.

“We took the train up for a girl’s day to go shopping so it’s perfect. It’s a perfect Jim Thorpe day with the snow, it feels like Christmas,” described Nicole Deibler, from Harrisburg.

The snow has certainly not rained on anyone’s parade here in Jim Thorpe. It has actually attracted visitors and also brought along the spirit of Christmas.

Families braced for the weather just to get a glimpse of the winter wonderland.

“It’s beautiful. We live about an hour and a half from here and we heard that it was snowing up this direction and it’s just gorgeous. If you look around you can see, it’s just beautifully falling,” Tony Myers said.

“The snow is definitely making it magical and changing the experience altogether. So worth it,” Jody Myers told Eyewitness News.

The snow-filled Sunday had something for everyone.

“I think it made it the perfect day. We got some good coffee and we went shopping, and it’s been really nice,” added Abby Biddle from Easton.

Horse-drawn carriages and Christmas carolers powered through all that mother nature had to offer and contributed to the seemingly picture-perfect winter day.

If you missed Jim Thorpe’s Olde Time Christmas this weekend or last, you are still in luck. You still have next Saturday and Sunday before the 41st annual event comes to a close in Carbon County.