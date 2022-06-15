LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A road in Luzerne County will be closed for several days while crews conduct roadwork.

Luzerne County officials announced that Old Route 115 will be closed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday (June 16-18) from 7 am-4:30 pm for construction.

Representatives said they are repairing and repaving Old Route 115 between Market Street and Huntsville Idetown Road.

According to officials, residents who live on the affected stretch of Old 115 will be accommodated as needed.