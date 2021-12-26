Old Lycoming Township Police participate in ‘Operation Safe Holiday’

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Old Lycoming Township Police are warning drivers and party-goers of impaired driving this holiday season.

Old Lycoming Townhip Police released a statement acknowledging that people will be taking part in festivities to celebrate the new year.

The police say that avoiding an impaired driving incident is easy if you plan ahead, designate a sober driver and leave extra time to get to your destination.

In addition, those hosting gatherings should be aware of the signs of impairment and should offer non-alcoholic beverages as well according to police.

Both state and local officials will take part of ‘Operation Safe Holiday’ and plan to remove impaired drivers from the roadways.