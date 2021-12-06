Old Forge residents concerned about street safety for children and themselves

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents in a Lackawanna County neighborhood say they are concerned about their safety and the safety of their children.

This is due to drivers speeding through the street and not stopping at stop signs.







Residents reached out to the I-Team claiming their concerns are falling on deaf ears at the Borough building.

Residents want their concerns addressed.





Eyewitness News learns what borough officials and the Police Chief have to say about the situation.

I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick will be live with more on this story coming up on Eyewitness News.