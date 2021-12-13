Old Forge police looking for vehicle theft suspect

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman is wanted for questioning after Old Forge Police say she stole a vehicle and pulled the driver alongside the car.

Police say the carjacking happened around 5:00 Sunday evening in the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Villa Drive. The victim was giving the suspect, who is an amputee and in a wheelchair, rides to several different locations.

Police say after making multiple stops, the victim told the suspect to get out of her car. The woman then pushed the victim out of the car and took off, according to police.

Photo Courtesy of Old Forge Police Department

The victim told police that she was dragged alongside the car until she let go. The vehicle is described as a 2013 Subaru Legacy Blue in Color bearing PA Registration EPZ-0552.

Police ask that if anyone knows the identity of this woman they contact Old Forge Police at 570-342-9111.