OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Police in Lackawanna County are looking for suspects they say vandalized cars with paint.

This video from Old Forge police shows two suspects spray painting cars. The incident happed around 4:00 a.m. on Thursday.

They are asking anyone who may have information on the individuals in the video to contact the Old Forge Police Department at 570-457-7441 or 570-342-9111.