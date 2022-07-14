OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Old Forge Police say they are trying to identify the individual seen stealing from this store.

The store owner told the Old Forge Police Department that the individual pictured below frequently visits the store to steal.

Officials told Eyewitness News the owner of the store is currently reviewing more footage to find further evidence.

If anyone can identify the individual contact (570)457-7441 or (570)342-9111. If you don’t want to call, law enforcement said you can email ofpd@oldforgeborough.com.