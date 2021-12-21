Old Forge officials hosts clothing fund for the family of fire victims

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Old Forge Police Department and Fire Department are holding a clothing drive for the victims of Monday’s fire.

The fire involved a mother and her three young children, a 6-year-old daughter and 10-month-old twin girls. All four of them escaped the home without injury as EMS examined them and they were not taken to the hospital.

With the holiday right around the corner, any help anyone can offer during this family’s difficult time, as they made it out of the home safely, however without any of their personal belongings.

For the drive, officials are looking for everything a family needs from young babies to adults, such as bottles, diapers, clothing for children and adults and bedding. Clothing sizes are as follows:

10 month old twins: currently in 12- month clothing

Six year old girl: shoe size is 1, clothing size, 7-8

Mother: shoe size is 10, clothing size, large/X-large

Any items that can be spared would be greatly appreciated to help them get back on their feet.

Donations may be dropped off at the Eagle McClure Hose Company, 375 Milwaukee Avenue, in the Old Forge Borough Building side entrance, beginning Tuesday, December 21 at 4:00 p.m. until around 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 24, when volunteers will make the delivery to the family.