OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On October 9, Old Forge Fire Department had responded to a residential fire in Old Forge.

At 1162 Bennett Street at 7:50 p.m., crews were called to a fire and quickly quenched the flames.

Officials say that no one was in the residence at the time of the fire and that they are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

According to public officials, the fire hydrant on Bennett Street is out of service until further notice.

Eyewitness News will have more information on this story as more details come in.