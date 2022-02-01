Old Forge customers could see increase in water pressure as crews work to isolate water main issue

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are continuing to work to find the Old Forge water main break that has disrupted water service hundreds of customers for several days.

Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) crews will continue to isolate sections of the water distribution system on Tuesday using leak detection equipment to locate the water main break impacting service in the area.

A Pennsylvania American Water spokesperson says this may cause an increase in water pressure for some customers.

According to PAW, their efforts will be ongoing throughout Tuesday as they work to identify the issue and work toward a resolution.









Utility crews have spent several days in Old Forge trying to find the source of the problem and will continue to do so until it is fixed.

For those in need, bottled water is available at the Eagle McClure Hose Company.