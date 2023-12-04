OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County business will soon close after a deadly shooting early Sunday morning.

One of the businesses on the property where the shooting took place will be closed, gutted, and repurposed.

But people in the area say the whole property has got to go.

“It should have been closed years ago,” said Old Forge resident Michael Zupon.

It’s a property that’s been causing problems for years according to Old Forge residents.

“And it just fell through the cracks and they’re getting away with it,” Zupon said.

Police say 34-year-old Khayree Abdurruzzaq of Luzerne County was shot on the property of the Diamond Club and Club VIP in Old Forge.

Investigators found the victim with a gunshot wound to the back. He was transported to CMC Hospital in Scranton where he died. The shooting was ruled a homicide.

This is the second shooting that’s taken place on the property this year.

The first one occurred in January and was not fatal, but the victim suffered serious injuries.

Zupon has been very outspoken about getting the entire property shut down after his nephew and brother were killed by a drunk driver who was on his way into the club in 2014.

“My nephew and my brother were going for ice cream and a drunk driver going into the bar hit them and killed my nephew instantly and my brother died a year later from his injuries,” Zupon explained.

According to the property owner, Club VIP will permanently shut its doors.

Steven Krauss has owned the Diamond Club and Club VIP for the past year. He says the Diamond Club will remain open.

The two businesses are located in the same parking lot, but are separate entities, according to Krauss.

Krauss says the shooting took place on the Club VIP section of the property, which is why it’s being shut down. Residents from outside of Old Forge say the violence on the property is definitely something to be concerned about.

“Well I don’t see there being a problem with a club in here but if there’s shootings going on and stuff then no. Something has to be done about it,” said Avoca resident Bradley Stackhouse.

28/22 News also reached out to the Old Forge Borough Council but did not hear back.

No arrests have been made in Sunday’s shooting and it is still an active investigation.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide updates as information becomes available.