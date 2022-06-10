OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Old Forge Police Department is issuing an order to residents banning toys that resemble real firearms and other weapons on the borough porperty.

According to the Borough of Old Forge, by order of the police department the following toy guns are banned:

Orbeez Guns

Air Soft

BB/Pellet Guns

Squirt guns

Nerf guns

Old Forge police say the toys above along with other items that shoot a projectile and resemble realistic firearms or weapons, like toy swords, will be prohibited from all Old Forge Borough property and Borough Parks.

Police stated violators of the order will be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law.”