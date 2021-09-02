Old Forge auto shop cleans two feet of water after heavy rainfall

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A landmark auto parts, auto repair and towing service is dealing with flood cleanup yet again following Wednesday’s flooding rains.









The Lackawanna River spilled its bank and flowed into Schuback’s Auto Parts and onto its property along Lonesome Road in Old Forge. Sandbags protected the business from a worse fate but it still took on nearly two feet of water.

Owner Mike Schuback used his front-end loader to scoop up mud while his sister, Michele Schuback-Ruby, used a shovel and power washer to clean up the lot.

As state workers and private contractors tended to the road and riverbank, the Schubacks told Eyewitness News they want the state to step in to provide better flood protection along Lonesome Road which was expected to reopen by the end of the day Thursday.

