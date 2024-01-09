WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show (OCMS) will play is scheduled to play at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, April 11.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and special guest Willie Watson will be opening.

Ticket prices range from $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50, and $79.50 plus fees.

C

VIP packages are also available but there are limited quantities. The VIP packages are as follows:

OCMS Front Row Experience Price per package: $379.50 plus fees One Front Row Ticket Access to the pre-show soundcheck and Q&A with Old Crow Medicine Show One (1) Exclusive Merch Package One (1) Commemorative VIP Laminate Venue First Entry



OCMS Soundcheck Q&A Experience Price per package: $219.50 plus fees One (1) Premium Ticket Access to Pre-show Soundcheck and Q&A with Old Crow Medicine Show One Exclusive Merch Package One Commemorative VIP Laminate Venue First Entry



OCMS VIP Merch Package Price per package: $134.50 plus fees One Premium Ticket One Exclusive Merch Package One Commemorative VIP Laminate The OCMS VIP Merch Package does not include a meet & greet with the band.



A Kirby Member presale begins on Tuesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. and tickets for the public go on sale on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Kirby Center website, Ticketmaster, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100. VIP Packages are available online only.