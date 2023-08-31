WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Oktoberfest is coming back to Mohegan Pennsylvania for one weekend.
Oktoberfest kick off on Friday, September 15 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
They will have live entertainment, food, wiener dog racing, a strong arm contest, and more. There will also be over 50 beer selections.
The live entertainment will be provided by:
- Romy
- Schützengiggles Oompah Band
- Alpine Horns Ensemble
- Joe Stanky and the Cadets
- Bavarski Band
- HSV Bavaria
- Ken Norton
- Jay Luke
Oktoberfest tickets will be $5 at the door and everyone who attends must be 21 or older.