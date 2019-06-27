Oil refinery to close

More than 1,000 Pennsylvania employees will soon be out of work.

Philadelphia Energy Solutions announced it will close the south Philadelphia oil refinery within the next month. The announcement comes as health officials updated residents about the air quality following last week’s blasts.

Governor Wolf issued a statement responding to the closure. He stated in part: “This is devastating news for these workers and their families. These are skilled and hardworking people who helped to prevent the fire from doing more damage.”