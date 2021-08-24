Oil leak at Swiftwater Elementary affects neighborhoods in the Poconos

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Floodwaters receded but there’s a strong smell of oil lingering in the air in one area of the Poconos. People who live there say they’re experiencing adverse effects.

The DEP confirmed the oil leak came from an underground tank at Swiftwater Elementary School.

Neighbors along lower Swiftwater Road say they started feeling dizzy and smelling the fumes when this area flooded early Monday morning. The smell is still potent in the air.

Neighbors say they want guidance from authorities on how they should be protecting their families

“A strange lightheadedness, other neighbors have been feeling sick headaches respiratory issues, things like that. I would like tests showing the creek is not polluted, I would like tests of the air done,” explained Julia Rettle, resident.

DEP officials say the release appears to have been caused by excavation activity at the school, not sure if flood-related.

Allowing water to enter into a 10,000-gallon underground storage tank storing heating oil at the school.

The DEP released this statement regarding the oil spill:

“The release appears to have been caused by excavation activity at the school (not sure if flood related) which allowed water to enter into a 10,000 gallon underground storage tank storing heating oil at the school. The water displaced the oil within the tank causing it to be released to the subsurface through the underground tank top connections. The fuel is believed to have migrated through underground drainage piping into the storm water collection system, which eventually discharges to Swiftwater Creek. The discharge to storm water has reportedly been stopped. DEP is directing the school district to hire a contractor to perform cleanup actions and a site characterization… Determine the extent of the contamination in the ground.” Spokesperson from DEP

