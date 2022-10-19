SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Ohio man was sentenced to time in prison for possessing 44 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute through Pennsylvania.

Officials say Gilroy Stewart, a 52-year-old man from Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug trafficking charges.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Stewart’s vehicle in Carbon County on August 28, 2018.

Troopers said they searched Stewart’s vehicle and discovered 20 kilograms, just over 44 pounds, of cocaine in a hidden compartment.

Stewart previously pleaded guilty, and on October 19, he was sentenced.