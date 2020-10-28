Oh deer! Schuylkill County elementary school gets visit from friendly fawn

ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The North Schuylkill County School District posted to their Facebook page Wednesday morning that the elementary school received a visit from a deer, who they named ‘Danny the Deer’.

The district said the fawn had been stuck in the chain link fence surrounding the school’s baseball field.

Maintenance men freed Danny from the fence, and he fled right into the kindergarten wing of the elementary school as students were coming in for the day.

Danny left the building peacefully, and as the district said, decided to switch from in-person learning, to virtual.