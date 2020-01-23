Officials Visit Culm Bank to Discuss Bill

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Representatives Matt Cartwright (D-8th District) and Dan Meuser (R-9th District) visited the Harry E. Culm Bank in Swoyersville Thursday morning to discuss progress on a bill to clean up abandoned mine land sites in Pennsylvania.

From left: Sen. John Yudichak (I-14th District), Rep. Dan Meuser (R-9th District),

Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-8th District)

Efforts are underway to clean-up the abandoned mine land in Swoyersville.

Cartwright discussed the recent progress of his bill ensuring reclamation projects can continue.

“Rep. Cartwright’s legislation, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act Amendments of 2019 (H.R. 4248), was approved by the House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday, January 15, clearing the way for a vote by the full U.S. House of Representatives. This bill would reauthorize the AML Trust Fund, which allows states to collect small fees from active coal mine operators in order to pay for abandoned mine reclamation. The fund provides states with resources to clean up sites like the Harry E. Culm bank.”

