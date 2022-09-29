CONYNGHAM BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The controversy over a rainbow-painted fence in Conyngham, Luzerne County is taking yet another turn.

The borough sent a letter to the owner of the fence to repaint it because it allegedly violates a borough zoning ordinance-which restricts the display of “artwork “ on certain structures.

The owner could face fines if he doesn’t comply with the ordinance.

The controversy erupted several weeks ago after the owner says he put the fence up because of an ongoing neighborhood feud.





The fence controversy has raised a deeper discussion in the community about gay rights.

