LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners are recognizing the importance of Pollinator Week which is June 19 through the 25.

Pollinators such as birds and insects are important for food supply, water, timber, wildlife, and much more.

The county is participating through its Conservation District and Environmental Sustainability Office by managing habitats and land development at its parks and throughout the community.

This week is meant to spread awareness of pollinators and what we can do to protect them. One easy way you can get involved and support pollinators is by gardening.