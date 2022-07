HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple units are looking for a missing man from Harveys Lake.

According to Harveys Lake Fire Department, a 37-year-old man named Ricky with Down Syndrome is missing from his home in the area of Peacock Lane.

Photo Courtesy Harveys Lake Fire Department

Officials tell Eyewitness News they believe Ricky got dressed and wandered out in the night.

Harveys Lake, Back Mountain Regional, Kunkle, and Kunkle Amublance are assisting in the search for Ricky.