WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A credit card skimming device was recently discovered at a self-checkout inside a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township Monday evening.

Walmart management called the police Monday night alerting them of the credit card skimmer found at one of their self-checkout registers. The device was attached for over a week with countless customers unknowingly using the register.

It’s a regular scam that keeps advancing. On Monday, Wilkes-Barre Township Police got a call that a credit card skimmer was found at the Wilkes Barre Township Walmart attached to self-checkout number 39 near the Build-A-Bear.

“A customer at the Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township tried to use their card and it met some resistance. So an associate came over and checked the device for the card and this came off,” stated Detective Robert Capparell at the Wilkes-Barre Township Police.

The device was placed onto the point-of-sale keypad. This device captures all of the buttons you press.

“It also has an RFID which is a radio frequency identification, to capture any information off of your card. So they get your pin number and they get your card information as it slides in and they’re able to duplicate your card,” explained Capparell.

Caparell says just as payment methods continue to change, so do skimming tactics.

“Even Apple Pay and Google Pay and all these pay devices and tap pay. They’re able to capture that on some of these devices,” said Capparell.

Experts say there are a few key ways to try to keep your card from getting skimmed.

“Mainly you would check to see that the dipper which is the card reader… You can just move that around a little and see if it moves at all,” stated Deborah Mozal, Chief Operating Officer Choice at One Community Federal Credit Union.

She says if it does move, it’s probably a skimming machine.

“As far as the keypad entry, you should run your fingers over that kind of touch the buttons to make sure there’s no cellophane type or plastic type over that,” said Mozal.

Mozal says if you insert your card and it feels sticky, there could be an internal skimmer. She also says that as con artists get more and more advanced, you should also be mindful of hidden cameras in envelope dispensers or garbage cans next to ATMs.

“You could look to see if there’s any pinholes in those cause if there are pinholes those are usually internal cameras trying to catch you putting in your pin number and there can also be some kind of device over your head so always be wary… Look around at all of your surroundings when you are at the ATM,” explained Mozal.

Mozal also says that skimming transactions can take months to come through, so you should always be monitoring your financial statements and contacting your bank or credit union immediately if you feel something isn’t right.

Anyone with information on the individuals at the Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart should contact Wilkes-Barre Township Police if you happen to use that self-checkout.

You can find the register number on your receipt and reach out to your card issuer right away to get a new card and change your PIN.