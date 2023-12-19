WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — AAA estimates 115 million Americans are expected to travel during the holidays.

Officials reminded drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober, and eliminate distractions behind the wheel.

Their message is clear. Whether you’re attending a holiday party or hosting one, make sure that everyone has a safe plan to get home.

Members of law enforcement joined state and local officials at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

They reminded the public that the safety of yourself, your family, and your friends should be a top priority this holiday season.

“We all have the right to celebrate or not celebrate the way we choose, but no one has the right to drive impaired,” said Shawn Noonan the Regional DUI Program Administrator for the PA DUI Association.

The District Attorney says the county is upping its DUI enforcement efforts to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.

“You’ll see them on routine patrols, you’ll see them making traffic stops, please know they’re out there to keep you safe. we’re gonna do our best to make sure everyone gets home for Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s, whatever holiday you decide to celebrate,” explained Sam Sanguedolce the Luzerne County District Attorney.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 32 people in the United States are killed every day in crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers.

That’s one death every 45 minutes.

“Unfortunately, many times, kids like this are victims of individuals who decide to get behind the wheel and drink and drive and it’s 1,000% preventable. so as a parent, that’s very disturbing, that’s nerve-wracking, we love our kids more than anything so we’re trying to help prevent that,” added Jason Harlen a parent.

The month of December is known as National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.